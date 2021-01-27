Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$9.25

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.11 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.4743053 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

