Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $6.93 on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. 992,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

