Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 900,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.