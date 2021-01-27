Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 8,195,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 2,697,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

SONM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

