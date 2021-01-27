14,183 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.