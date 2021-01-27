CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

