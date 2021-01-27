Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Square by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

SQ traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.91. 265,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 326.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.08. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

