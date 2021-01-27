Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carrefour (CRRFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) recently:

1/26/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Carrefour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/12/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Carrefour SA has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

