Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,302. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.