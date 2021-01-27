Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.73. 14,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.99 and a 200 day moving average of $188.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.