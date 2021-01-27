DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $14.16 million and $634,061.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00323264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004128 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.47 or 0.01694362 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

