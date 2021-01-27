Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of ($1.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

PRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,371,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 140,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 389,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,391 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,674. The stock has a market cap of $995.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.