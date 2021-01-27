Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE MRU traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$56.23. 568,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,535. Metro Inc. has a 1 year low of C$49.03 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.6745959 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

