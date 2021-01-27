Raymond James Analysts Give Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) a C$5.00 Price Target

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been given a C$5.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s current price.
CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
