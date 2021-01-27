JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$145.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$160.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.83.

CNR traded down C$4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 924,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,858. The company has a market cap of C$93.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$141.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total transaction of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,398,002 shares in the company, valued at C$1,971,319,721.43. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,218,683.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,561 shares of company stock valued at $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

