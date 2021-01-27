ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) alerts:

TSE ECN traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.10. The company had a trading volume of 291,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,183. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -710.00. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.