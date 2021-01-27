Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$61.00

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.50.

TSE FTS traded down C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.87. 672,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. The company has a market cap of C$24.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.18.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8237945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

