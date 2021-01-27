Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

GLOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 2,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

