Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

NYSE BABA opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $719.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

