RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 45.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $343.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

