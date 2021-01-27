Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.00. 75,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,262. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

