Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $16.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.68. 12,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.41 and a 200 day moving average of $423.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $516.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.