Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. 161,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,113. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.
In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
