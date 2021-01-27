Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. 161,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,113. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.