Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.61. 11,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

