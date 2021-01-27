Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,829,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,310,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2,621.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 214,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,254. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.84. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

