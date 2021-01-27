Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Crane by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 238,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 218,267 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,006. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

