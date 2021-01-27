Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

