Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.22. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,290. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.