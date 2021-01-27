ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 2.1% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.05. 4,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.15. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

