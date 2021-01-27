The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $89,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. 96,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

