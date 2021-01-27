Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

