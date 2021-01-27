Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Pfizer has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.
Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.
