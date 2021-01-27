Avion Wealth Sells 433 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Avion Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. 43,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,875. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,059.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

