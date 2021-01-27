Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,280,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 251,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.65. 44,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

