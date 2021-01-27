250 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.89. 132,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,688. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.