Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,105. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

