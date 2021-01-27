Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Up 18.3%

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) were up 18.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 17,493,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 6,638,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

The firm has a market cap of $763.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 254,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

