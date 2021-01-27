Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. 4,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,629. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

