C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 16.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was up 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $147.83. Approximately 7,556,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,996,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.
C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.