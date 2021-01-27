C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 16.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was up 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $147.83. Approximately 7,556,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,996,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.