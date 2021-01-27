First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to $28.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FQVLF. CIBC began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of FQVLF traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

