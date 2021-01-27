Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $5.33 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 341,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.