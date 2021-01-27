Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) traded up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.28. 2,192,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 712,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kubient in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kubient alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Kubient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.