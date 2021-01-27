MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,694,283 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,694,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,544,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. 1,598,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,647,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.