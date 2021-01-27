11,078 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CarMax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CarMax by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

CarMax stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.41. 32,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

