PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Receives €87.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €86.64 ($101.93).

PUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €82.86 ($97.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion and a PE ratio of 172.63. PUMA SE has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

