Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $20,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

