Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $20,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
