Howland Capital Management LLC Has $20.59 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.80. 84,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,451. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

