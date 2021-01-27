Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.