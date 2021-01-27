Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Lancashire stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.