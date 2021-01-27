Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Lancashire stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

