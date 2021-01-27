Avion Wealth Acquires 2,610 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. 5,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,409. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

