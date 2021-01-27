PayBX (AXPR) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00069437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00902997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.43 or 0.04411408 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018392 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

